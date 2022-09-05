D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $871,000 Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 208.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,157,868.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,157,868.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares in the company, valued at $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,169.41.

NYSE AZO opened at $2,120.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,189.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,066.31. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,508.86 and a 1 year high of $2,362.24.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

