D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $876,000 Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,621 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 92.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 18.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 10,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $9,871,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OHI. Capital One Financial began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

NYSE OHI opened at $32.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.97.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.35). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $207.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.80%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

