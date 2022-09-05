D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $886,000 Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,758,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $437.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $443.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $457.60. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $400.05 and a 1 year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

