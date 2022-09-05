D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $892,000 Position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.19% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDLO. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 202.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 25,474 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 258,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,941,000 after buying an additional 9,512 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 51,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 229,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,500,000 after buying an additional 25,305 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FDLO opened at $45.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.14. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $52.72.

