D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $921,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 1.89% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FTHI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 27,985 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $512,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the period.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTHI opened at $19.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.47. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $23.32.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd.

