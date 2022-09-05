D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $967,000 Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVO has been the subject of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 2.2 %

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $102.24 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $91.51 and a 1-year high of $122.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.5836 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 24.18%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.