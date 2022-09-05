D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $998,000 Holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.07% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGF. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,372,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,660,000 after acquiring an additional 330,502 shares during the last quarter. Custos Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth about $5,298,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 416.7% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 206,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 166,472 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 39,353.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 136,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 135,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,630,000.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PGF opened at $15.48 on Monday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $19.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.10.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

