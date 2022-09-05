D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLV. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,057,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,765,000 after acquiring an additional 131,830 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 133.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,558,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,676 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,197,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,608,000 after acquiring an additional 22,693 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,093,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,013,000 after acquiring an additional 17,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 956,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,583,000 after acquiring an additional 142,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

SLV stock opened at $16.57 on Monday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.43.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

