D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 251,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,722,000 after purchasing an additional 46,287 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 46,158 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,180,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 72,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Cohler acquired 18,710 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $991,442.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 86,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,601,492.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 1.8 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.04.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $49.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.28 and a 12 month high of $83.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.55. The firm has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.53.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 48.44%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

