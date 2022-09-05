D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,550 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,701,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,920 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter worth $84,657,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 984,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,926,000 after purchasing an additional 431,580 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 303,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,331,000 after purchasing an additional 188,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 885,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,635,000 after acquiring an additional 162,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Price Performance

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $99.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.85. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $74.63 and a 52 week high of $128.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Bunge Announces Dividend

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 2.73%. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on BG shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet lowered Bunge from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bunge in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

