D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 950.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $52,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 13.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 31.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $313.76 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $321.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.12. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $296.39 and a 12-month high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

