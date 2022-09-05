D.A. Davidson & CO. Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KRE. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 664.0% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,406,000 after buying an additional 10,899 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Theory Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 46,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

KRE stock opened at $61.77 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.70. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $56.09 and a 1 year high of $78.81.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

