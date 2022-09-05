D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 107 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,324.0% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $686,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,916,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total transaction of $424,099.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,053,065.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,039 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $686,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,916,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,755 shares of company stock valued at $1,440,592 in the last quarter. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $184.77 on Monday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.05 and a 12-month high of $231.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.08. The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 34.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.18.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.