D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 806 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.5% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 2,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of XBI stock opened at $83.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.46. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $136.00.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.