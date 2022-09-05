D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.05% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 3,738.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 567.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 1,085.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 263.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Down 0.9 %

FIBK stock opened at $39.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.67. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $45.33.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.40 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 8.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.11%.

Insider Activity at First Interstate BancSystem

In related news, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $105,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,325.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $180,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at $396,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $105,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,325.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,400 shares of company stock worth $688,264. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.