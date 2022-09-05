D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Shares of BSJN stock opened at $23.29 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $25.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.86.

