D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.09% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 35,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 275.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 12,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the first quarter worth about $347,000.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDOG opened at $50.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.52. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1-year low of $48.78 and a 1-year high of $58.04.

