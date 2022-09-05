D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WEC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,040,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,207,228,000 after buying an additional 6,810,208 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,250,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,668,000 after buying an additional 1,890,747 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 954,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,293,000 after buying an additional 328,983 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,362,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,297,000 after purchasing an additional 301,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 571,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,192,000 after purchasing an additional 192,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 1.6 %

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $103.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.84 and a 1 year high of $108.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.84.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.21%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

