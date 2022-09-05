D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 31.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

In other The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $46,747.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,190,822.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 5,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $105,716.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,763,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $46,747.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,190,822.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Performance

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

GDV stock opened at $21.11 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.48. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.49 and a fifty-two week high of $27.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

