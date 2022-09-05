D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 92.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,013,778,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Booking by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,301,000 after buying an additional 166,288 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Booking by 320.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,486,000 after purchasing an additional 138,379 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. increased its stake in Booking by 20,814.5% in the first quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 80,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 80,136 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,837.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,893.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,090.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,669.34 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66.

Insider Activity

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.55) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at $96,639,663. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,400 shares of company stock worth $2,925,212 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BKNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Booking to $2,400.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,557.20.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.