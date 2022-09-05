D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 15,300 Shares of Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Mandiant were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Mandiant in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Mandiant in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Mandiant in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Mandiant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

Mandiant Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MNDT opened at $22.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. Mandiant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $137.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.18 million. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 162.82%. Research analysts anticipate that Mandiant, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mandiant

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, offers threat intelligence, security validation, attack surface management and security automation, as well as managed and consulting services. It also provides Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; and Mandiant Academy, which provides cyber security training services.

