D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,777 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $77.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.44. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $100.37.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.39. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STLD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a $95.00 price target on Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $114.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

