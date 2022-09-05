D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 2,292 Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 21.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 64,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 11,232 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 261,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 19,416 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 19.1% in the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund alerts:

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock opened at $11.94 on Monday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.97 and a 52 week high of $14.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.31.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.0667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.