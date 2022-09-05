D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 344 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in AON were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 52.1% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of AON by 7.3% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of AON by 1.1% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of AON by 16.6% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

AON opened at $278.34 on Monday. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $246.21 and a 52-week high of $341.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.58.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Byron Spruell acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at $800,187.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.70.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

