D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 4,937 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,937 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in Prologis by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $1,780,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Prologis by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on PLD shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.38.

Prologis Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:PLD opened at $121.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.01 and a 200 day moving average of $138.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.87. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.46 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.20%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

