D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 870 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLG opened at $46.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.09 and its 200 day moving average is $48.73. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $42.78 and a 12-month high of $56.44.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.