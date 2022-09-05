D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZEK. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 155.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,910 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in AZEK in the 1st quarter worth about $1,468,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in AZEK by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in AZEK by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 90,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 34,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AZEK shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of AZEK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America raised shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $48.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of AZEK from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AZEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

AZEK opened at $18.06 on Monday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average of $21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.89.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vernon J. Nagel acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.52 per share, with a total value of $55,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,577.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

