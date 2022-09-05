DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,666 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.15% of DaVita worth $16,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in DaVita by 154.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 49.6% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $87.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.14. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.97 and a 52 week high of $133.88.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 84.69% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael David Staffieri acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 61,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,754,463. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of DaVita to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

