Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,317 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.07% of Dover worth $17,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the first quarter worth $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Dover during the first quarter worth $48,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Dover by 41.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $127.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.32. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $116.66 and a 1 year high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.70%.

DOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dover to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.17.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

