Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,036 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,791 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the first quarter worth $4,882,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the first quarter worth $709,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the first quarter worth $1,062,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 86.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 6.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $109.98 on Monday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.77 and a fifty-two week high of $120.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The construction company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.47. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $972.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DY shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $121.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dycom Industries news, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 18,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $2,114,209.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,719 shares in the company, valued at $78,352,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dycom Industries news, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 69,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $7,786,740.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 688,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,659,719.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 18,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $2,114,209.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,352,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dycom Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.