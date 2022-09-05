eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Shares Purchased by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,379 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.09% of eHealth worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 50.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 8,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $5.65 on Monday. eHealth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $47.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.11.

eHealth ( NASDAQ:EHTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.24). eHealth had a negative net margin of 33.56% and a negative return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $50.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of eHealth to $8.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of eHealth from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of eHealth from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of eHealth from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of eHealth from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, eHealth has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.31.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

