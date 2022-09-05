Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth about $392,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,602,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,580,000 after acquiring an additional 29,795 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,116,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

EHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.10.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 20,449 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $1,088,909.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,895 shares in the company, valued at $23,477,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $48.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $81.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.95.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

