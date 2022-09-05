Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 40.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 26,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,475.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,677,646.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,591,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $17,406,546.48. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 49,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,388,538.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 26,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,475.69. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

ET stock opened at $11.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.90. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.88.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $25.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.88 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 73.60%.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.