EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,189 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EQT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

EQT Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $47.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.19. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $51.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.00.

EQT Increases Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on EQT from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on EQT from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on EQT from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on EQT from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.15.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.



