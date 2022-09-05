Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for EQ Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (CVE:EQ)

EQ Inc. (CVE:EQ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EQ in a research report issued on Thursday, September 1st. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst R. Goff forecasts that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Echelon Wealth Partners has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for EQ’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for EQ’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

EQ Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of CVE EQ opened at C$1.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$82.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. EQ has a 12 month low of C$1.10 and a 12 month high of C$1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.18.

EQ Company Profile

EQ ( CVE:EQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$3.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.40 million.

(Get Rating)

EQ Inc provides real-time technology and advance analytics in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include Atom, a proprietary programmatic media buying platform, which enables companies to purchase targeted media for its clients to influence consumer behavior; and LOCUS, a proprietary automated data processing technology that enables companies to manage data at scale and enrich that data with proprietary first party and third-party data sets.

