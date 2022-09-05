ESS Tech (GWH) & The Competition Head-To-Head Review

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) is one of 59 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare ESS Tech to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares ESS Tech and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESS Tech N/A -57.87% -34.07% ESS Tech Competitors -74.53% -113.49% -8.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ESS Tech and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESS Tech 0 3 6 0 2.67 ESS Tech Competitors 40 430 915 34 2.66

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ESS Tech presently has a consensus target price of $14.64, indicating a potential upside of 269.67%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 67.12%. Given ESS Tech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ESS Tech is more favorable than its peers.

40.8% of ESS Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of ESS Tech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ESS Tech and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ESS Tech N/A -$477.12 million -0.54 ESS Tech Competitors $671.27 million $23.76 million -0.70

ESS Tech’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than ESS Tech. ESS Tech is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

ESS Tech has a beta of 3.13, meaning that its share price is 213% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ESS Tech’s peers have a beta of 0.55, meaning that their average share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ESS Tech beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

ESS Tech Company Profile

ESS Tech, Inc., an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

