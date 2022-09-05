Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 76.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 212,075 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.05% of Extra Space Storage worth $14,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 588.5% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXR. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.09.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Shares of EXR opened at $199.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.70 and a 52-week high of $228.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.36%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

