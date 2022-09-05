Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Stock Position Lifted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 98.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 12.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at $603,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 19.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.7% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 217.9% in the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of EXR stock opened at $199.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.70 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.06. The firm has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.50.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 90.36%.

EXR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 target price on Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $224.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.09.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

