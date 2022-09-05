Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Receives $546.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $546.40.

FICO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $493.00 to $546.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total value of $254,455.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $119,337.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total value of $254,455.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,337.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total value of $97,081.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,949.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fair Isaac Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindsell Train Ltd raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 20.8% during the second quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 841,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,498,000 after purchasing an additional 144,872 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 253.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 670,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,879,000 after acquiring an additional 481,050 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 658,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.5% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 620,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,616,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 26.5% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 490,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,816,000 after acquiring an additional 102,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

FICO opened at $439.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $452.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $434.59. Fair Isaac has a twelve month low of $340.48 and a twelve month high of $531.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.22.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

