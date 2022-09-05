Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at about $374,511,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,059,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,308,000 after acquiring an additional 271,513 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 951,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 295,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,337,000 after acquiring an additional 159,646 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 246,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,697,000 after acquiring an additional 31,030 shares during the period. 32.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cheuvreux raised shares of Ferrari from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.00.

RACE stock opened at $191.18 on Monday. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $167.45 and a 52-week high of $278.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 40.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

