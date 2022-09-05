Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FNF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $222,689,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,708,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,921,000 after acquiring an additional 677,196 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 956.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 534,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,082,000 after acquiring an additional 483,485 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 42.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,348,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,694,000 after acquiring an additional 398,704 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 271.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 485,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,733,000 after acquiring an additional 355,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $546,656.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 325,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,024,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $919,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,898 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,325,933.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $39.64 on Monday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.59 and a 12-month high of $56.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.59 and a 200 day moving average of $41.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FNF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

