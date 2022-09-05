Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,866 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Fluor by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE FLR opened at $25.67 on Monday. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.79, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FLR shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on shares of Fluor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

About Fluor

(Get Rating)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.