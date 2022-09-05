Flutter Entertainment (FLTR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Flutter Entertainment (LON: FLTR):

8/23/2022 – Flutter Entertainment was given a new £138 ($166.75) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/16/2022 – Flutter Entertainment was given a new £138.20 ($166.99) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/15/2022 – Flutter Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £126 ($152.25) to £128 ($154.66). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/15/2022 – Flutter Entertainment had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a £138 ($166.75) price target on the stock.

8/15/2022 – Flutter Entertainment had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £138.20 ($166.99) price target on the stock.

8/15/2022 – Flutter Entertainment was given a new £150 ($181.25) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/12/2022 – Flutter Entertainment had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

7/28/2022 – Flutter Entertainment had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a £126 ($152.25) price target on the stock.

7/20/2022 – Flutter Entertainment was given a new £134 ($161.91) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/15/2022 – Flutter Entertainment had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/15/2022 – Flutter Entertainment had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a £138 ($166.75) price target on the stock.

7/7/2022 – Flutter Entertainment had its “not rated” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Flutter Entertainment Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at £100 ($120.83) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8,948.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8,958.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 52-week low of GBX 7,340 ($88.69) and a 52-week high of £162.75 ($196.65). The firm has a market capitalization of £17.58 billion and a PE ratio of -42.28.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.