Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Receives $20.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FMTX shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Forma Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Forma Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get Forma Therapeutics alerts:

Forma Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:FMTX opened at $19.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.24. Forma Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $25.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.52.

Institutional Trading of Forma Therapeutics

About Forma Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 313,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 1,467.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 124,654 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 60,984 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,015,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 59,491 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.