Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Receives $20.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.75.
Several research analysts have weighed in on FMTX shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Forma Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Forma Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday.
Forma Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ:FMTX opened at $19.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.24. Forma Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $25.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.52.
Institutional Trading of Forma Therapeutics
About Forma Therapeutics
Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
