G-III Apparel Group (GIII) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $688.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.35 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.98%. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect G-III Apparel Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $19.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.76. The company has a market cap of $945.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.44. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $19.26 and a 52-week high of $33.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GIII shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lowered their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,583,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $205,139,000 after acquiring an additional 218,715 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,874,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,858,000 after acquiring an additional 332,865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,299,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,266,000 after acquiring an additional 37,415 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,867,000 after buying an additional 28,751 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,890,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

