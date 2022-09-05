Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,425 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $10,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 85,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.6% during the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.5% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $48.13 on Monday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.96.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $326.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.40 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 43.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.03%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,671,636. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

GLPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

