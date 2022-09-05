Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Position Cut by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,689 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.09% of Gilat Satellite Networks worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILT. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 24,994 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares in the last quarter. 29.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilat Satellite Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILT opened at $6.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.20. The firm has a market cap of $347.01 million, a P/E ratio of 613.61 and a beta of 0.42. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $9.87.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects segments. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

