Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Receives $65.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Greif in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Greif from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

In other news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 2,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $206,532.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,285,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,163,704.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Emkes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 2,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $206,532.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,285,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,163,704.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,581 shares of company stock worth $3,620,288. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Greif by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Greif by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Greif by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Greif by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greif by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEF stock opened at $67.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.92. Greif has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $72.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.35. Greif had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Greif will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.19%.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

