Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 129,900 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) by 2,061.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 129,900 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.43% of The Hackett Group worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 15.9% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 129,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 17,790 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,334,000 after buying an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 67,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 34.2% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 43,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 10,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hackett Group Stock Down 0.8 %

HCKT stock opened at $20.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.18. The company has a market cap of $639.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.65. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $24.78.

The Hackett Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.43%.

Separately, Barrington Research started coverage on The Hackett Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

