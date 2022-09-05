Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 22,930 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 83.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,930 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kohl’s by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Kohl’s by 172.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kohl’s

In other Kohl’s news, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $750,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,707. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jonas Prising purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Boneparth purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $750,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,707. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kohl’s Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KSS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.27.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $29.97 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.59 and its 200 day moving average is $45.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.60. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

About Kohl’s

(Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.